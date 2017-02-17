Tanzania: Why Mtwara Schools Dominate...

Tanzania: Why Mtwara Schools Dominated the Bottom List in Form 4 Exams

Read more at AllAfrica.com

As the dust from the poor performance of public schools in last year's Certificate of Secondary Education Examination settles, questions linger in the region, with education stakeholders still scratching their heads on what could have gone so wrong to have nine local schools on the list of 10 worst-performers at the national level. Mtwara is still smarting from the embarrassment that was the results of the Form 4 national examinations.

Chicago, IL

