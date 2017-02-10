Tanzania: War on Counterfeits Stepped Up
The counterfeits were impounded from 24 swoops conducted at several places across the country, as well as 95 regular inspections at the port of Dar es Salaam. "Of these, counterfeits worth Tsh13.41 billion were impounded during normal inspections at the port of Dar es Salaam and inland container depots within the city, while fake goods worth Tsh5.29 billion were confiscated during impromptu raids," said Godfrey Gabriel, the acting director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Anti-Counterfeits .
