Tanzania: Uganda Importers Ditch Mombasa
A delegation of 15 traders from Uganda yesterday met with various stakeholders at the Dar es Salaam port for discussions where they agreed to continue using the port after resolving past challenges which had previously threatened future co-operation. The head of the delegation of the Uganda business community, Mr Lukyamuzi Wangi, who is also a Director General for Ludawa Enterprises, said his firm had stopped using the port of Dar es Salaam "for some time" during which they moved to other ports following misleading reports that Dar faced "so many challenges" in handling transit cargo.
