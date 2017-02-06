Tanzania: Turkish, Portuguese Firms W...

Tanzania: Turkish, Portuguese Firms Win Bid to Construct Tanzania's SGR

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A joint venture between a Turkish and a Portuguese firm has won a tender for construction of 205 kilometres of Tanzania's standard gauge railway, part of the 1,216km stretch that will eventually link Dar es Salaam with the rest of the country as well as with Rwanda and Burundi. The project, to be constructed at a total cost of $1.215 billion, will be undertaken by Yapi Merkez Insaat Ve Sanayi and Mota-Engil, Engenharie and Construcao Africa, SA .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC