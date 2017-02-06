Tanzania: Turkish, Portuguese Firms Win Bid to Construct Tanzania's SGR

A joint venture between a Turkish and a Portuguese firm has won a tender for construction of 205 kilometres of Tanzania's standard gauge railway, part of the 1,216km stretch that will eventually link Dar es Salaam with the rest of the country as well as with Rwanda and Burundi. The project, to be constructed at a total cost of $1.215 billion, will be undertaken by Yapi Merkez Insaat Ve Sanayi and Mota-Engil, Engenharie and Construcao Africa, SA .

