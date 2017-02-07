Tanzania: Treasury Plans to Deregister Unverified Pensioners
The remarks were made here by the Assistant Internal Audit General, Budget and Payroll Audit, Mr Stanslaus Mpembe, during the launching of the verification exercise for pensioners receiving their payments from the ministry of finance and planning in Lindi and Mtwara regions. Mr Mpembe said the verification of the pensioners is important for the ministry to reconcile pensioner reports to get an up to date database and allow the government to make payments to the right retired staff.
