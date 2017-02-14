Tanzania tourist guide charged over a...

Tanzania tourist guide charged over a twisted translationa

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

A Tanzanian tourist guide has been charged in court with breaching cybercrime legislation after he wrongly translated a tourist's comments in a video he put on Facebook. A second video selfie of him and the tourist has emerged in which they say they were joking in the original one.

Chicago, IL

