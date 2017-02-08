Tanzania to seek German reparations over colonial acts
DODOMA, Tanzania - Tanzania's government is considering legal action to force former colonizer Germany to pay reparations for alleged atrocities committed over a century ago, the country's defense minister said Wednesday. The government will seek compensation over tens of thousands of people who allegedly were starved, tortured and killed by German forces while trying to put down rebellious tribes, minister Hussein Mwinyi told lawmakers.
