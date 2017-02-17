Tanzania: Tanzanians Urged to Join ha...

Tanzania: Tanzanians Urged to Join hands in the War on Drugs

UZINI Member of Parliament Mohammed Raza has urged members of the public to join hands with the government in the war on narcotic drugs, saying collective efforts are vital to thwart the illegal trade. The politician-cum-businessman told a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that with the willingness demonstrated by the government the war on illicit drugs would eventually succeed.

Chicago, IL

