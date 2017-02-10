Tanzania: State Disburses 22 Billion/ for Julius Nyerere International Airport Contractor
The government has paid 22bn/- to BAM International Company, which is constructing the Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal III. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Doto James, told reporters yesterday that the ministry conducted a thorough assessment before the payment.
