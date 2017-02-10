Tanzania: State Disburses 22 Billion/...

Tanzania: State Disburses 22 Billion/ for Julius Nyerere International Airport Contractor

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The government has paid 22bn/- to BAM International Company, which is constructing the Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal III. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Doto James, told reporters yesterday that the ministry conducted a thorough assessment before the payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC