Tanzania: Sh100,000 Can Make You House Owner

Dar es Salaam - One can start living in their own house built by the National Housing Corporation in Dodoma, by paying as little as Sh102,000, thanks to insurance arrangement connected with mortgage financing. The NHC is constructing 300 houses which are retailing at between Sh57.6 million and Sh83.9 million each.

Chicago, IL

