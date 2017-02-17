Tanzania: Revenue Authority Says Tax ...

Tanzania: Revenue Authority Says Tax Law Plugs Tax Evasion Loopholes

The Value Added Tax Act, 2014 has started biting by plugging all loopholes of tax evasion by various institutions, including some religious and public ones that were enjoying tax exemptions, it has been said. Speaking to TRA tax experts and staff members in the region recently, Head Office Taxpayer Education Manager Diana Masala said in the past some religious institutions and organisations were misusing the law on tax exemptions, but it no longer existed.




