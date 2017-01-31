Tanzania: Relief As Brand New Passenger Vessel Arrives
The regional authority has expressed relief after the arrival on Sunday of a passenger vessel, Azam Sealink II, that will ply between Tanga Port and Zanzibar. A brand new ship owned by Azam Marine Company Limited has the capacity of carrying 1,100 passengers and 717 tonnes of cargo and space for 70 motor vehicles.
