Tanzania: Quality Group Boss Manji Now Discharged From Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute
Dar es Salaam - Mr Yusuf Manji, a prominent businessman in Tanzania and who was admitted to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute , was discharged yesterday. Mr Manji was initially admitted to JKCI on February 15 after abruptly falling sick, while in police custody, where he was held for interrogation.
