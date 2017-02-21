Tanzania: Quality Group Boss Manji No...

Tanzania: Quality Group Boss Manji Now Discharged From Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute

Wednesday

Dar es Salaam - Mr Yusuf Manji, a prominent businessman in Tanzania and who was admitted to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute , was discharged yesterday. Mr Manji was initially admitted to JKCI on February 15 after abruptly falling sick, while in police custody, where he was held for interrogation.

Chicago, IL

