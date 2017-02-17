Tanzania: Prime Minister Threatens Vi...

Tanzania: Prime Minister Threatens Violence Agitators in the Country

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday threatened tough punitive measures against people bent on inciting deadly violence in the country. "The government will never put up with people bent on inciting violence; we will squarely deal with the agitators," charged the premier when he addressed a public rally at Kiteto district's Kibaya Township on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC