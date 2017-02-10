Tanzania president must champion democracy or risk radicalization
Independence Day for the East African country of Tanzania is Dec. 9, but is now also the anniversary of one of the quirkier moments in the country's political history. On that day just over a year ago, recently elected Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli surprised his people by clearing street rubbish near the presidential palace, at times with his hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC