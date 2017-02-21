Tanzania: Police Arrest 'Most Wanted'...

Tanzania: Police Arrest 'Most Wanted' Suspected Drug Trafficker

Dar es Salaam - A man who police say is a "most wanted leader "of a heroin trafficking ring operating between Tanzania and China yesterday surrendered to authorities after an intensive two-week manhunt. Mr Ayubu Mfaume, alias Kiboko, presented himself at the headquarters of the Drug Control and Enforcement Commission on realizing the police had for the past two weeks laid a trap to arrest him.

