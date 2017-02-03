Tanzania: Plans to Inspect Over 35,000 Small-Scale Mines Underway
The government is planning to carry out massive inspection of over 35,000 licensed small-scale mines amid serious shortage of professional mining engineers and inspectors. Acting Commissioner of Minerals, Engineer Ally Samaje, told this newspaper recently in Geita that his ministry had around 60 mining engineers countrywide who cannot manage to undertake the task even if they were overstretched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC