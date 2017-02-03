Tanzania: Plans to Inspect Over 35,00...

Tanzania: Plans to Inspect Over 35,000 Small-Scale Mines Underway

The government is planning to carry out massive inspection of over 35,000 licensed small-scale mines amid serious shortage of professional mining engineers and inspectors. Acting Commissioner of Minerals, Engineer Ally Samaje, told this newspaper recently in Geita that his ministry had around 60 mining engineers countrywide who cannot manage to undertake the task even if they were overstretched.

Chicago, IL

