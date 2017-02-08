Tanzania: Opposition Parliament Leade...

Tanzania: Opposition Parliament Leader Now Rejects Questioning By Police

Dar es Salaam - Mr Tundu Lissu, who is Singida East MP and who was arrested on Monday evening outside Parliament premises, has opted not to respond to new questioning by the police arguing that he was entitled to do so. Mr Lissu, who is also the opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and Chadema's legal affairs director, is under police custody at the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam, after he was arrested in Dodoma.

Chicago, IL

