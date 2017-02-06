Tanzania: Opposition Parliament Leader Held Over Undisclosed Charges
Police arrested Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu here last evening over crime allegedly committed in Dar es Salaam. Dodoma Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told the 'Daily News' that he was asked by the police in Dar es Salaam to arrest Lissu and transport him to Dar es Salaam for questioning.
