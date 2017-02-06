Tanzania: Opposition Parliament Leade...

Tanzania: Opposition Parliament Leader Held Over Undisclosed Charges

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Police arrested Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu here last evening over crime allegedly committed in Dar es Salaam. Dodoma Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told the 'Daily News' that he was asked by the police in Dar es Salaam to arrest Lissu and transport him to Dar es Salaam for questioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC