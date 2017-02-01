Tanzania: Oil Prices Surge As Shillin...

Tanzania: Oil Prices Surge As Shilling Weakens

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Vehicles owners will now pay more on every litre of petrol they purchase as the petroelum regulator raises prices for the products in response to a depreciating local currency and increasing global prices. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority says in a statement - published in newspapers today - that it is adjusting the retail price for a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene upwards by 3.64 per cent, 7.47 and 8.9 per cent respectively.

