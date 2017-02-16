Tanzania: Mtwara Airport Upgrading Now Underway
Plans are underway to upgrade the Mtwara airport including expansion of the runway to allow larger airplanes to land, a move aimed at further opening economic opportunities in the gas-rich region, Works, Transport and Communications Minister Makame Mbarawa, has revealed. The upgrading of the airfield will commence by July, this year, the Minister remarked during an inspection visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC