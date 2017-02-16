Tanzania: Mtwara Airport Upgrading No...

Tanzania: Mtwara Airport Upgrading Now Underway

Plans are underway to upgrade the Mtwara airport including expansion of the runway to allow larger airplanes to land, a move aimed at further opening economic opportunities in the gas-rich region, Works, Transport and Communications Minister Makame Mbarawa, has revealed. The upgrading of the airfield will commence by July, this year, the Minister remarked during an inspection visit.

Chicago, IL

