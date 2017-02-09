Tanzania: MPs Tout Adequate Funds to ...

Tanzania: MPs Tout Adequate Funds to Industrial Projects

Members of Parliament yesterday came out strongly in support of the Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investments, asking the government to release more development funds to accelerate an industrial driven economy. Majority MPs nodded to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment, which cautioned that failure to adequately finance development projects under the ministry is likely to impede the current industrialisation drive.

