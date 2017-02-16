Tanzania: MPs - Rebuild Moshi Airport
The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure has urged the government to undertake massive rehabilitation of Moshi airport, saying it has been neglected. The acting chairperson of the Committee, which was in Kilimanjaro Region recently for an inspection tour of projects, Mr Mussa Ntimizi said at its current state, the airport didn't have users because of dilapidated structures.
