Tanzania: Manji Faces New Charges of Illegal Hire

Embattled Dar es Salaam-based businessman and owner of Quality Group of Companies Yusuph Manji faces charges of illegal hiring of 25 foreigners without working permits. The Immigration Department last Friday conducted an intensive search at the Quality Centre building along Nyerere Road and uncovered the 126 foreign employees, 25 of whom lacked valid permits to work in the country.

