Tanzania: Magufuli Vows to Hit 10% Economic Growth By 2020

President John Magufuli has said his government has set a target to see the country's economy grow by 10 per cent come 2020, with the industrial sector being the major contributor. The president made the revelation at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a New Year Diplomatic Sherry Party.

Chicago, IL

