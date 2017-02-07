Tanzania: Magufuli Urged to Probe Dar Commissioner's Relationship With Suspected Drugs Kingpins

Geita Rural MP Mr Joseph Msukuma yesterday said President John Pombe Magufuli should investigate Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda over his relationship with suspected drug kingpins in the country. Debating an annual report by Parliamentary Aids Committee, which also touched on anti-drug campaign, Mr Msukuma said if President Magufuli was ready to have his wife arrested if implicated then he should question RC Makonda.

