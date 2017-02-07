Tanzania: Magufuli Urged to Probe Dar...

Tanzania: Magufuli Urged to Probe Dar Commissioner's Relationship With Suspected Drugs Kingpins

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Geita Rural MP Mr Joseph Msukuma yesterday said President John Pombe Magufuli should investigate Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda over his relationship with suspected drug kingpins in the country. Debating an annual report by Parliamentary Aids Committee, which also touched on anti-drug campaign, Mr Msukuma said if President Magufuli was ready to have his wife arrested if implicated then he should question RC Makonda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC