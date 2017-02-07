Tanzania: Magufuli Urged to Probe Dar Commissioner's Relationship With Suspected Drugs Kingpins
Geita Rural MP Mr Joseph Msukuma yesterday said President John Pombe Magufuli should investigate Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda over his relationship with suspected drug kingpins in the country. Debating an annual report by Parliamentary Aids Committee, which also touched on anti-drug campaign, Mr Msukuma said if President Magufuli was ready to have his wife arrested if implicated then he should question RC Makonda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC