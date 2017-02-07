Tanzania: Magufuli Urged Army to Embrace Industrial Economy
President John Magufuli decorates Lieutenant General Venance Mabeyo with the General and Chief of Defence Forces titles during the swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam. Defence and security organs were yesterday told to embrace the government championed industrial economy, through setting up of factories to add value to locally produced raw materials.
