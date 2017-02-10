Tanzania: Magufuli Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign
President John Magufuli yesterday tasked Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the Chairperson of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority , to spearhead the crackdown on illicit drugs in the country. Under the Drug Control and Enforcement Act 2015, the premier automatically chairs the DCEA, with eight ministers serving as members of the anti-drugs authority.
