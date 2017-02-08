Tanzania: Magufuli Fumes, Fires Offic...

Tanzania: Magufuli Fumes, Fires Officials Over At High Construction Costs

President John Magufuli yesterday suspended acting Secretary of the Planning Commission, Treasury, Frolence Mwanri over questionable payment approval for the second phase of Julius Nyerere International Airport's Terminal III construction. Ms Mwanri was suspended after Dr Magufuli made an impromptu tour of the construction site and ordered the relevant state organs to investigate the project.

