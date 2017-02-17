Tanzania: Households Now Survive On a Meal a Day in Chamwino
On Thursday, The Citizen established in a survey that some residents had started queuing at the home of their lawmaker, Mr Joel Mwaka, to beg for food and money. "I have spent Sh250,000 from my own pocket to assist a number of residents to buy some maize for their families since morning.
