Tanzania: Grand Plan to Invest U.S.$20 Million in Aloe Vera Industry
Jufeel International Group from China in collaboration with PMAS Company Tanzania plan to invest 20m US dollars in the aloe vera industry. PMAS Tanzania Director General, Otieno Igogo, said over the weekend that the industry will help in the production of medicines and other products associated with aloe vera plant.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
