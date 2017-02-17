Tanzania: Govt Warns Firms Against False Labelling of Goods
Arusha - PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa displays the Manyara manufactured Minjingu fertilizer bag whose label deceitfully presents the farming input as Kenyan. The vividly irked Premier ordered the plant management to apologise to President John Magufuli, on behalf of Tanzanians, for the misdeed.
