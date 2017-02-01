Tanzania: Govt to Verify Teachers Pur...

Tanzania: Govt to Verify Teachers Pursuing Studies

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The government is out to conduct a thorough verification of teachers who are applying for further studies following reports that they are misusing the opportunity. The decision was reached early last week, when Police in Mwanza Region arrested three teachers for ostensibly applying for leave to go for studies and medical treatment, while their intentions were to work in a private school within the region, and worse enough keep on receiving salaries from the government.

Chicago, IL

