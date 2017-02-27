Tanzania: Govt Says Deportees From Mo...

Tanzania: Govt Says Deportees From Mozambique are Safe

Friday Feb 24

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga said yesterday that the ministry is closely watching Tanzanians currently deported from Mozambique to ensure that they are safe. The minister insisted that immigration officials in Mtwara Region were conducting a rigorous vetting of the travel documents to ensure non-Tanzanians are not using the loophole to sneak into the country, illegally.

