Tanzania: Govt Now Unearths 391 Forged Certificates From Civil Servants

The government has unearthed 319 public servants in possession of academic certificates which are not theirs in the verification exercise that is still ongoing. That was revealed by Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi in an interview with TBC1 State TV on Monday evening, when he was still giving a grace period to public servants who have not adhered to the earlier government call to submit their credentials or examination registration number to do so by end of March, this year.

