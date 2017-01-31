Tanzania: Govt Hailed for Doubling PPF Pension
Dar es Salaam - Retirees, who receive their pension from the PPF Pensions Fund, have hailed the government's decision to double their minimum monthly package from Sh50,114.43 to Sh100,125 as previously promised. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the retirees confirmed the increment, saying it was true the government had made the increment, which they had been requesting for so long.
