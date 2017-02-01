Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Millio...

Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tabling the report on the state of food supply in the country, the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba, told the august House that, according to an evaluation conducted last month by his office in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme , Tanzania Food and the Nutrition Centre, Sokoine University of Agriculture and the University of Dodoma, 55 municipal councils across the country were facing food shortage. "The evaluation indicates that 35,491 tonnes of food are required for supply between February and April 2017 to combat a shortage facing 1,186,028 people in the 55 municipal councils," said Dr Tizeba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC