Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage

Tabling the report on the state of food supply in the country, the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba, told the august House that, according to an evaluation conducted last month by his office in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme , Tanzania Food and the Nutrition Centre, Sokoine University of Agriculture and the University of Dodoma, 55 municipal councils across the country were facing food shortage. "The evaluation indicates that 35,491 tonnes of food are required for supply between February and April 2017 to combat a shortage facing 1,186,028 people in the 55 municipal councils," said Dr Tizeba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.