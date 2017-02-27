Tanzania: Former Cabinet Minister Nun...

Tanzania: Former Cabinet Minister Nundu Now to Head TTCL

A former cabinet minister and Member of Parliament for Tanga Urban , Mr Nundu takes over from Prof Tolly Mbwete. Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi made the announcement yesterday in a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

