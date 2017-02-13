Tanzania: Energy and Mines Ministry Joins the Exodus to New Capital Dodoma
The first phase of 47 out of 340 workers of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, have left for Dodoma in response to the government's plan to move to the designated capital. Among those who moved in this phase are the top leaders and chief executives in the ministry, including the Minister, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.
