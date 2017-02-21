Tanzania: Deputy Speaker Calls for Joint War Against Violence On Women
DEPUTY Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson has urged the public to join efforts in the battle against violence on women. The Deputy Speaker particularly condemned Female Genital Mutilation widely practised against girls because it is contrary to human rights.
