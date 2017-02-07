Tanzania: Chinese Mega Investors Set ...

Tanzania: Chinese Mega Investors Set for Tanzania

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania expects nearly 1,000 Chinese extra-large investors promising to invest in a special economic zone including textile, manufacturing, fishing, mining and agriculture across the board following mutual bilateral relations between the two countries. "Massive investments will come from large scale Chinese investors eyeing to invest in those sectors to boost the country's financial income through Direct Foreign Investment and other contributions that will be brought by them," Tanzania Overseas Chinese Association, Chairman of Superintendent, Andrew Huang said in an exclusive interview with the East African Business Week.

Chicago, IL

