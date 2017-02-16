Tanzania: Chinese Envoy - How to Hit 7%

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania needs to attract more foreign direct investment to realise its goal of attaining seven per cent economic growth, according to the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Lu Youqing. Dr Lu told a news conference on Wednesday that Tanzania's investment needs in 2016/17 amounted to $13.422 billion, while corresponding domestic capital was only $8.533 billion.

Chicago, IL

