Tanzania: China Vows to Sustain Frien...

Tanzania: China Vows to Sustain Friendship

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Minister-Counselor in the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Mr Gou Haodong, made the remarks yesterday morning in Bukoba Municipality while launching a programme to assist families in Kagera Region which were affected by the September 10, 2016 earthquake, that left 17 people dead and properties damaged. "The warm relationship between China and Tanzania that has been in existence over the past 50 years ago will be sustained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC