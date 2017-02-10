Tanzania: Boozers Opt for Cheaper Beer
It is now evident that financial discipline is shaking hands with boozers in Dar es Salaam as the majority of drinkers have now opted for cheaper beers to have their thirst quenched. A popular beer in the Lake Zone, Balimi Extra Lager, which recently knocked the doors of the country's commercial city, has now won kudos, a survey by the 'Sunday News' in various bars and groceries in the city has established.
