Tanzania bans centers offering HIV services for key populations
Tanzania on Thursday, February 16 banned drop-in centers, which were used to provide HIV/Aids services to key populations for the reason that the vice were promoting homosexuality. Tanzania's minister for Health, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement that the drop-in centers were established in the country to provide HIV services for key populations, which includes sex workers, people who inject drugs, men who have sex with men, and transgender people.
