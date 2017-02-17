Tanzania bans centers offering HIV services for key populations

Tanzania on Thursday, February 16 banned drop-in centers, which were used to provide HIV/Aids services to key populations for the reason that the vice were promoting homosexuality. Tanzania's minister for Health, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement that the drop-in centers were established in the country to provide HIV services for key populations, which includes sex workers, people who inject drugs, men who have sex with men, and transgender people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.