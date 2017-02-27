Tanzania: Bakhresa Impress Museveni, ...

Tanzania: Bakhresa Impress Museveni, Invites Them Over to Uganda

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni yesterday underscored the importance of agro-processing industries as the best way to reduce dependence on imports while increasing foreign exchange reserves. Citing the Bakhresa group of companies as a test case, he said such firms were key to a country's economy because "they integrate different levels of production" under which something from the farm, for instance, is processed for sale in the market before the same lands on the family dinner table.

