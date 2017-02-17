Tanzania: Anti-Drug War Spreads Across the Country

Dar/Mbeya/Singida - Authorities have swooped on four more regions considered hotspots of the illicit trade in drugs, as the anti-narcotics war spreads across the country. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority yesterday told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that its officers had seized huge quantities of drugs in Lindi, Songwe, Singida and Morogoro.

