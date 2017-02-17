Tanzania: Anti-Drug War Spreads Acros...

Tanzania: Anti-Drug War Spreads Across the Country

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar/Mbeya/Singida - Authorities have swooped on four more regions considered hotspots of the illicit trade in drugs, as the anti-narcotics war spreads across the country. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority yesterday told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that its officers had seized huge quantities of drugs in Lindi, Songwe, Singida and Morogoro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC