Tanzania: Anti-Drug War Leads to Scarcity of Addicts Rehabilitation Medicine

Ongoing countrywide crackdown on illicit drugs has drastically escalated demand for methadone, a medicine used to rehabilitate drugs addicts, the government confirmed yesterday. Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu, in an interview with the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said restricting the medication imports has made it hard for hospitals to provide the drugs to increased number of new patients.

Chicago, IL

