Tanzania: Anti-Drug War Leads to Scarcity of Addicts Rehabilitation Medicine
Ongoing countrywide crackdown on illicit drugs has drastically escalated demand for methadone, a medicine used to rehabilitate drugs addicts, the government confirmed yesterday. Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu, in an interview with the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said restricting the medication imports has made it hard for hospitals to provide the drugs to increased number of new patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC