Tanzania: Air Tanzania 's New E-Ticketing Next Week

Air Tanzania Company Limited is expected to launch a new modern system of ticket booking next week with the company's Managing Director, Ladislaus Matindi assuring customers that they will be able to make their booking in an easier and quick system from anywhere in the world. At the same time, the national carrier has rubbished reports published by a Kiswahili daily that one of its new aircrafts was facing serious technical hitches to an extent that it could not be able to fly from Mwanza airport on Wednesday.

