Tanzania: Aga Khan Firm Equips Teachers With New Skills

The Aga Khan foundation has trained over 1,000 headteachers of nursery and primary schools from Lindi and Mtwara regions through its project that seeks to improve education in the East Africa Regions . The free training that involved headteachers from Kilwa, Lindi, Nachingwea and Newala districts had benefited from various training of teaching techniques including how to prepare the relevant subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.